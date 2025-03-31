Police arrest one for vigilante member’s death, attack on Sanusi’s entourage

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Operatives of Police in Kano said it has arrested one Usman Sagiru in connection with alleged killing of a vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu in an attack on the entourage of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Another vigilante member, Aminu Suleman sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano.

Confirming the development, the police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna said the incident occurred while the local guards were providing a shield on the entourage of Emir Sanusi II on their way returning from the Eid prayer ground after observing the two rakat eid-el-fitr prayers.

Haruna who said Sagiru’s accomplice were now at large, further stated that the command has commenced investigation into the incident and had invited the Shamakin Kano, Wada Isyaku for interrogation.

According to him, “While dispersing from the Eid praying ground, Usman Sagiru and others, now at large, allegedly stabbed Surajo Rabiu, a vigilante member from Sabon Titi Jaba Quarters and who later died from injuries. Another vigilante member, Aminu Suleman from Kofar Mata Quarters, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital Kano, while they were providing shield for Emir Sanusi.

“The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Usman Sagiru, 20, of Sharifai Quarters, in connection with the alleged killing and attack on vigilante members that occurred in the entourage of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II after Eid prayers on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at about 12:40pm.

“The Command has commenced an investigation into the incident and extended invitation to Shamakin Kano, Alhaji Wada Isyaku for interrogation.”

The Police image-maker however, reiterated that its ban on all forms of Durbar still stand, warning that anyone found engaging in such activities will be dealt with decisively.

“Also, all forms of thuggery (Daba) activities will not be tolerated. Whoever engage in any act or conduct that may likely cause breach of peace or breakdown of law and order will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“We appeal to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all.”