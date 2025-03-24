Police arrest 59 students over Oyo riot

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested 59 students of Government Technical College, Orita-Aperin, for attacking and destroying property at Ibadan Christ Apostolic Grammar School (CAC).

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, confirmed this on Monday in Ibadan during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Command Headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was convened to prevent further occurrences of school-related gang violence in Oyo State.

Adenola said students of Government Technical College, Ibadan, went on a rampage on Thursday and invaded the premises of CAC Grammar School.

“Destroyed properties included vehicles and the school laboratory, and some teachers were injured during the attack,” the Commissioner of Police stated.

He added that 17 of the 59 arrested students were found culpable, while the remaining students have been released without charges.

“When I interviewed them on Saturday, I was shocked by the riot. The level of decadence in schools across Oyo State is alarming.

“The Command convened this stakeholders’ meeting to end gang violence in schools within Ibadan and across Oyo State.

“It has been observed that many students go on rampages, especially after term examinations or at the end of the school term.

“This behaviour is unacceptable. It must end immediately,” the commissioner said.

He noted that the meeting’s discussions were resourceful and aimed at addressing school gang violence before it escalates further.

“It is unfortunate that many students in the state are cultists, with nicknames different from their real identities.

“The police have initiated measures, including school visits, to sensitise students about the dangers of cultism,” Adenola said.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor their wards, noting that providing money alone is not enough for proper child upbringing.

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Saliu Adelabu, praised the police for their effective intervention.

He also commended them for assuring the state government that juvenile courts are ready to try those found culpable.

NAN reports that attendees included principals of both schools, the Oyo State SUBEB Chairman, Dr Nurein Adeniran, and parents of affected students. (NAN)