Police arrest 34-year-old suspect over abduction of two Catholic priests in Adamawa

By Bayo Wahab

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 34-year-old Tahamado Demian for the kidnapping of two Catholic priests, Reverend Fathers Abraham Samman of the Jalingo Diocese and Matthew Dusami of the Yola Diocese.

The command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement shared on X.com on Saturday night.

According to the statement, the rescue operation took place at a criminal hideout in Gwaida Malam village, a remote area between Numan and Demsa local government areas. The operation, launched on February 21, 2025, led to Demian’s arrest.

The victims were rescued unharmed, and no ransom was paid. They are currently receiving medical care. During the operation, the police recovered a locally-fabricated assault rifle, two handsets, and multiple SIM cards.

The statement read, “In a bid to ensure protection of lives and property, a safe and secured environment in the state, the command carried out a coordinated rescue operation at a particular criminal hideout situated at a remote side of Gwaida Malam village connecting part of Numan and Demsa LGAs.

These rescue operations, commenced from 21st February, 2025, in various criminal hideouts within the state and it yielded positive results as one Tahamado Jonathan Demian, 34 years old, a member of the same church with the victims, was arrested for kidnapping of his two Reverend fathers (Abraham Samman and Matthew David Dusami) of Catholic Dioceses of Yola and Jalingo respectively.

The command’s planned operation had successfully rescued the two Reverend fathers unhurt and no dime is paid as ransom. The victims are now receiving medical attention.

The suspect was apprehended and now taking into custody for discreet investigation. Investigation so far has led to the recovery of one locally fabricated Assault rifle, two handsets and sim cards.”

The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, expressed gratitude for the support received from the government, sister security agencies, and the public. He urged continued cooperation to ensure timely responses to emergencies.

“He therefore encouraged them to sustain the cooperation and collaboration for timely response to emergency situations. The police boss added that together, we will ensure peace and security across the state and beyond through diligent prosecution of the suspect,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard News