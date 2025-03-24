Police arrest 26 suspects, recover firearms, ammunition in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 26 suspects involved in various crimes, including murder, defilement, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms, and drug-related offenses.

The command also recovered four firearms, 21 rounds of live ammunition, six vehicles, a cutlass, mobile phones, cash, and illicit drugs.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday at the state police command in Ikeja, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the arrests followed sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated raids across different parts of the state.

Among the cases highlighted was a conspiracy and armed robbery incident in Okota, where a woman allegedly orchestrated a plot to rob her boyfriend.

According to CSP Hundeyin, “The victim reported that his girlfriend, Emmanuella Ogochukwu, 25, conspired with her younger brother and his associates to steal three iPhones and bitcoins valued at ₦15 million from him.

“Following a confession from Ogochukwu, operatives of the command arrested her 22-year-old brother, Ogbuka Tochukwu. Further investigations led to the recovery of the stolen phones and ₦6.5 million in cash.”

Explaining further, CSP Hundeyin said, “During the investigation, police apprehended four more suspects linked to the crime: Babatunde Ibrahim (23), Michael Odova (24), Seidu Abba (20), and John Wisdom. The suspects were arrested at Wisdom’s apartment in Okota, where officers also recovered a locally made pistol, four cartridges, and an axe.”

The command’s spokesperson also revealed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend four other gang members still at large.

“The arrested suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations,” he added.

Also, detectives attached to the State Police Command have arrested a 74-year-old man, Aderinsola Addiths, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in his residence in the Iju area.

The incident, which occurred on March 12, 2025, was reported to the police the following day, leading to the suspect’s immediate arrest.

Law enforcement officers promptly visited the scene, and the survivor was taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command said, “The case has been transferred to the Gender Unit at the State Headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.”

In another operation, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command apprehended two suspected street robbers who had been terrorizing pedestrians in the Alaba-Oro, Amukoko area.

The gang allegedly staged daily early-morning fights as a cover to dispossess passersby of their valuables before retreating into hiding. Following intelligence gathering and surveillance, officers arrested Rasaki Ibrahim, alias “Ekute,” 19, and Okikiola Kazeem, 28, at their hideout in Olufiditi, Amukoko.

A cutlass, a small bag containing substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs were recovered from the suspects. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang, and the suspects will be arraigned in court.

Similarly, following weeks of intelligence gathering, detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, dismantled a notorious syndicate involved in armed robbery and financial fraud.

The investigation, which began on February 25, 2025, led to the arrest of six suspects on March 14 in the Iju Ishaga area: Idowu Ajewole, Waheed Opeyemi, Samuel Bamidele, Ajoke Oluwaseun, Layide Ogunseun, and Adetipe Olubunmi.

The gang specialized in robbing victims of cash (both in local and foreign currencies), jewelry, phones, ATM cards, and international passports.

During the operation, police recovered two Toyota Camry cars and counterfeit dollar notes. The suspects remain in custody and have provided useful statements to investigators. They will be charged in court accordingly.

On March 21, 2025, police operatives patrolling the Aleke-Isiu, Imotu area of Ikorodu, encountered a group of suspected criminals.

Sensing the police presence, the suspects abandoned a sack and fled. Upon searching the bag, officers found a Lar rifle with 12 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition and an SMG rifle without a magazine.

CSP Hundeyin reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities across Lagos State. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that law enforcement agencies are determined to make Lagos safer for all.

