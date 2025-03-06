Police arrest 2 Pakistanis for kidnapping 48-yr-old man in Lagos

*Five others on the run

By Evelyn Usman

Two Pakistani nationals, Roman Gull, 28, and Aftab Ahmad, 19, have been arrested for allegedly masterminding the kidnapping of a 48-year-old Pakistani man in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

According to spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspects, along with five others, lured the victim to Lagos from Kano with a fake job offer as a chef.

The suspects, reportedly booked the victim’s flight to Lagos and lodged him in a hotel on February 28, 2025.

However, the next day, they overpowered the victim, tied him up, and demanded a N50 million ransom from his boss in Kano. The boss was said to have paid N1 million to buy time and thereafter, alerted the police.

Explaining how the suspects were arrested, Hundeyin said, “ A distress call was received at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 about the kidnap of a 48-year-old Pakistani within Ikeja. Anti crime patrol of the Division was swiftly deployed, leading to the rescue of the victim and arrest of two of the captors, Roman Gull and Aftab Ahmad, both Pakistanis, while five other Pakistanis escaped”.

He said the suspects’ operational vehicle, a grey coloured Toyota Camry salon car, the victim’s $2,000 cash, as well as three ATM cards, green card, driver’s license and NIN slip were recovered.

He added that efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects and arraign them in court on conclusion of an investigation into the case.

“ Meanwhile, the rescued victim is in good condition and has established contact with his family. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, while commending officers and men of Ikeja Division for a job well done, wishes to assure residents and visitors to Lagos State of the total commitment of the Command to their safety and security at all times”,Hundeyin stated.