Police arraign 3 in Anambra for alleged sale of children

The Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned a 72-year-old doctor and two women for allegedly stealing and selling children.

The defendants appeared before the state’s Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka.

The defendants are Dr Daniel Ikebuilo, Ifunanya Ogbonna, 24, and Odinaka Okorie, 27.

They were arraigned on five counts bordering on conspiracy, child stealing, illegal deal and sale of children.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Chinyere Okechukwu, told the court that the defendants committed the offences from July 2024 to February 2025 at Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra.

Okechulwu said that the defendants conspired and fraudulently took away two children, aged six years and five years, against their parents’ wish.

She added that the doctor sold the six-year-old child for three million Naira.

Okechukwu said that the other defendants sold the five-year-old child for N1.2 million to the doctor.

Okechukwu said that the offences contravened Sections 495(a) and 321 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Anambra, 1991, as amended.

She added that the offences violated Section 31(1) (4) of the state’s Child Rights Law of 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs U.E. Onochie, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of one million Naira with a surety in like sum.

Onochie adjourned the case until May 7 for substantive hearing.