Police apprehend 144 suspects, rescue 105 kidnapped victims in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina said that it apprehended 144 suspects in connection with 128 reported crimes in February.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen at a press briefing on Saturday in Katsina.

Aliyu listed the crimes to include armed robbery, culpable homicide, kidnapping and rape.

The PPRO said that the command succeeded in neutralising four suspected bandits, rescued 105 kidnapped victims, and recovered 13 rustled animals.

He revealed that the police also recovered four locally made guns, 13 pump-action cartridges and five motorcycles.

“Our achievements are a testament to our personnel’s tireless efforts in ensuring a safer Katsina State.

“We will continue to work closely with the community and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that our crime-fighting efforts are effective and sustainable,” he said. (NAN)