Plateau govt, police flay fresh attack in Bokkos community

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Some yet-to-be-ascertained numbers of people have been killed as gunmen on Thursday night invaded a venue of a wake-keep at the Ruwi community in the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

The State Government has condemned the night attack as the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, frowned at the unpatriotic act of saboteurs bent on derailing Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s security efforts in the State.

Recall that the State Police Command had confirmed that “On 27th March 2025 at about 10:00 pm, the Command received a report of some unknown armed hoodlums who invaded Ruwi village at about 09:20 pm and started shooting sporadically.

“As a result, some law-abiding citizens of the community who were at a wake-keep ceremony mourning the demise of their loved ones lost their lives, while others secured varying degrees of injuries.”

Reacting to the development, Ramnap, who conveyed the sympathy of the State government to the deceased families, condemned the acts of lawlessness in totality, saying, “The unholy act undermines government’s effort in entrenching harmonious living among all people resident in the State.”

She warned that the Governor Mutfwang-led administration would not tolerate brutal killings of innocent citizens in any part of the State, urging citizens to remain calm as security operatives carry on their investigation.

However, the State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, who condoled the families of the deceased and the entire people of Plateau State, directed the DPO Bokkos division to mobilize and deploy officers to the scene for necessary action.

The CP assures the good people of Plateau State that the Command under his leadership remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the lives and properties of the good and peace-loving citizens of Plateau State.

Vanguard News