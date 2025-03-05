Photos: Natasha storms NASS as Pro-Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan supporters clash

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly amid protests by her supporters demanding Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s resignation, as well as a counter-protest by pro-Akpabio demonstrators.

The senator representing Kogi Central had recently accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her during a visit to his residence in December 2023 and again when she sought answers about her Ajaokuta Steel motion. She had also previously clashed with the Senate President over her seating arrangement, alleging that she was deliberately isolated from other senators.

As Akpoti-Uduaghan arrived at the protest scene near the Mopol gate, her supporters erupted in cheers, waving placards with messages such as “Akpabio must go” and “We stand with Senator Natasha.” The protesters, including members of civil society groups, insisted on a thorough investigation into her allegations.

Meanwhile, a rival group of pro-Akpabio demonstrators staged a counter-protest, holding banners with inscriptions like “We say no to Natasha’s serial blackmailing” and “Akpabio treated Natasha as a daughter and friend.”

Earlier, security personnel, some not in uniform, had dispersed the initial wave of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporters with tear gas at the National Assembly Arcade, opposite Eagle Square.

The protesters, who had begun gathering around 9 a.m., were forced to retreat but later regrouped at a nearby location to continue their demonstration.

