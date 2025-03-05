Photos: Natasha Akpoti’s supporters storm NASS, ask Akpabio to step down

By Peter Oyedele

Members of civil society groups on Wednesday stormed the entrance of the National Assembly gate, demanding that Senate President Godswill Akpabio step down for proper investigation into Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations.

The groups gathered at the assembly gate as early as 8 a.m. ahead of the resumption of plenary.

Some of their banners read, “Akpabio Must Go” and “Protect Women’s Rights”.

Last week, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of targeting her because she refused his sexual advances.

The allegation made on live TV followed controversy caused by a change in seating arrangements in the Senate on February 20.