Women group storm National Assembly to support Akpabio.

A group of women have stormed the National Assembly to demand an apology from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The group under the aegis of United Women for Good Governance stormed the National Assembly with placards on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Inscriptions on some of the placards read, “Apologise to the Senate President”; “We say no to Natasha serial blackmailing”; Akpabio treated Natasha as a daughter and friend.”

The senator representing Kogi Central had recently accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her during a visit to his residence in December 2023 and again when she sought answers about her Ajaokuta Steel Company motion.

She had also previously clashed with the Senate President over her seating arrangement, alleging that she was deliberately isolated from other senators.

Below are pictures of the protesters at the National Assembly.