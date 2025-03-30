PFN condemns killing of travellers in Edo, demands justice

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The National Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop David Bakare, has strongly condemned the killing of 16 travelling hunters intercepted by local vigilantes in Uromi community, Esan North Local Government Area of Edo State.

In an interview, Bakare called for a thorough investigation into the ungodly act to ensure the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice. He also appealed against reprisal attacks, emphasizing that two wrongs do not make a right.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged authorities to take decisive action against those responsible to serve as a deterrent to future occurrences.

“We strongly condemn this barbaric and ungodly act of killing travellers under any circumstances.

Even if they were kidnappers, that does not justify taking the law into our own hands. The right thing would have been to hand them over to law enforcement agents for proper investigation and legal action.

We urge that a thorough investigation be carried out to ensure that the culprits are brought to book, no matter who they may be.”

He further appealed against reprisal attacks, stating: “Two wrongs won’t make a right. Our prayers are with the families of the victims. Nigeria needs all the peace it can get at this time.”

On Thursday, March 27, the hunters, reportedly of northern origin, were travelling from Elele, Rivers State, to Kano for Sallah celebrations when they were intercepted by a vigilante group in Uromi.

According to reports, the vigilante group raised an alarm, accusing the travellers of being kidnappers after discovering dane guns in their truck, which led to a mob attack resulting in their deaths.

PFN has urged the government and security agencies to ensure that justice prevails to prevent similar tragedies in the future.