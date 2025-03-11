PENGASSAN shuts down sterling oil over expatriate quota violations, poor welfare

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Operations at Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Company Ltd were brought to a halt yesterday as members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) picketed the company’s Victoria Island Head Office over alleged expatriate quota violations, poor working conditions, and unfair labor practices.

The protesting workers, led by PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo, accused Sterling Oil of deliberately sidelining Nigerian workers while employing thousands of foreign expatriates, mostly from India, to take over jobs meant for locals. They also alleged that some of their members had been unlawfully dismissed and demanded their immediate reinstatement.

The aggrieved workers, who arrived at the company’s premises early in the morning, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Reinstate Sacked Nigerian Workers” and “Stop Collective Bargaining Agreement Victimization”, chanting solidarity songs to press home their demands.

Speaking during the protest, Osifo—who also doubles as the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC)—described the treatment of Nigerian workers at Sterling Oil as inhumane, stressing that they have been systematically marginalized.

“Our members at Sterling have been pushed to the background. They should tell us how many Nigerians hold managerial positions there. In contrast, other international oil and gas companies in Nigeria have Nigerians as managing directors, deputy managing directors, executive general managers, and general managers,” he said.

Osifo further alleged that over 10,000 expatriates, mostly Indians, are working in Nigeria under Sterling Oil, occupying positions that could be held by Nigerians.

“In Sterling Global, we have expatriates as gatekeepers, vulcanizers, tea makers, and even cooks—all roles that Nigerians can and should occupy,” he added.

Osifo warned that if the issue remains unresolved, PENGASSAN could escalate the protest into a nationwide strike, which would cripple Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“If this is not corrected, we will mobilize our members across the industry for a total shutdown. The government must act, and the time to act is now,” he declared.

Efforts to get an official response from Sterling Oil’s management were unsuccessful. However, an anonymous company official disclosed that employees had been directed to work from home while efforts were being made to resolve the situation.

The standoff between PENGASSAN and Sterling Oil remains unresolved, with expectations that the government may be forced to intervene to prevent a full-blown industrial crisis in the oil and gas sector.