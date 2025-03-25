Pending Labour issues: Workers issue red flag to Eko DisCo intending buyers

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)

*Vow to stop the takeover of the company if…

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Workers in the nation’s electricity sector have alerted intending buyers of the Eko Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) to several unresolved labour issues within the company and the urgent need for them to be addressed before any takeover, to avoid unpleasant industrial action.

Under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), the workers vowed to make any takeover impossible if the pending labour issues are not mutually and comprehensively resolved.

In a statement, the acting General Secretary of NUEE, Dominic Igwebike, said, “Our attention has been drawn to the ‘new investor’ taking over Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc from April 2025.

“It is pertinent to bring to the knowledge of the purported buyers of Eko DisCo and the general public that there are several labour issues the current owners and management must resolve and fully settle before transferring ownership.

“If these issues are not resolved and fully settled, the union will vehemently resist the takeover of the franchise by the new buyers. Otherwise, the owners will acquire both the assets and liabilities of the company and must be ready to settle the outstanding labour obligations to the letter as the acquisition transaction progresses.”