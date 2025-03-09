PDP schedules South-South, South-West, and North-Central congresses for April 12

PDP flags

By John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced April 12, 2025, as the new date for its zonal congresses in the South-South, South-West, and North-Central regions.

The congresses will be held to elect new zonal leaders and Ex-Officio members for the affected zones.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, the National Working Committee (NWC) approved that the previously postponed South-South Zonal Congress will now take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

He further stated, “In the same vein, the NWC also approved the shifting of the South-West and North-Central Zonal Congresses from the earlier scheduled date of March 22, 2025, to April 12, 2025.”

The congresses will be held simultaneously in the following locations:

Port Harcourt, Rivers State (South-South Zone)

Ibadan, Oyo State (South-West Zone)

Jos, Plateau State (North-Central Zone)

The PDP noted that the elections will be conducted in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines to ensure a fair and transparent process.

The NWC urged all aspirants, party leaders, stakeholders, members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the media to take note of the new date and prepare accordingly.

It would be recalled that the PDP NWC had earlier dissociated the party from a purported South-South Zonal Congress held in Calabar, Cross River State, where Chief Dan Orbih was reportedly returned as National Vice Chairman of the zone.