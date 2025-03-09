PDP Crisis: Anyanwu queries Udeh-Okoye over NEC meeting postponement

Samuel Anyanwu

…Says Udeh-Okoye Lacks Authority to Sign Party Documents

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated as rival claimants to the position of National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, renewed their battle over the rightful occupant of the position.

The latest controversy arose after Udeh-Okoye issued a notice announcing the postponement of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from March 15th to May 15th, 2025.

Senator Anyanwu, in a counter letter addressed to NEC members and other key stakeholders, dismissed Udeh-Okoye’s announcement, insisting that he is neither the PDP National Secretary nor a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and, therefore, has no authority to issue such a notice.

According to Anyanwu, the disputed announcement, which was signed under Udeh-Okoye’s name with the designation of PDP National Secretary, was circulated through the party’s official Publicity Directorate.

In response, Anyanwu sent a memo to PDP NEC members, members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), PDP governors, and other party leaders, urging them to disregard Udeh-Okoye’s statement.

The memo, titled “Re: Notice of 99th National Executive Committee Meeting”, reads in part:

“My attention has been drawn to a misleading letter on the above subject matter signed by Rt. Hon. S. K. E. Udeh-Okoye in the designation of PDP National Secretary.

“Our party leaders, NEC members, BoT, Governors’ Forum, and the general public are hereby advised to disregard the purported letter as it emanates from a non-official and unauthorized source. Udeh-Okoye is not the National Secretary of our dear party and was never in any NWC meeting where he was mandated to issue such a notice.”

Anyanwu further accused Udeh-Okoye of violating a court order restraining him from parading himself as PDP National Secretary pending the determination of an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“The issuance of an official PDP letter in the title of National Secretary amounts to total disobedience to the rule of law and is contemptuous of the judiciary.”

He also alleged that Udeh-Okoye’s actions were aimed at destabilizing the party, warning him to desist from actions that could undermine PDP’s unity and credibility.

“Nothing coming from Udeh-Okoye is recognized by law. He is only bringing the party into public ridicule,” Anyanwu stated.

Senator Anyanwu reaffirmed that he remains the only validly elected PDP National Secretary, as he was elected at a national convention and recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the law.

He assured party members that a new date for the NEC meeting would be communicated appropriately through the proper party channels.