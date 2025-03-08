Paternal leave boosts breastfeeding rates for mothers

By Sola Ogundipe

A recent study from Northwestern University and Lurie Children’s Hospital has found that fathers’ leave boosts breastfeeding duration for mothers. In BMC Public Health, the study used data from fathers and analysed how paternity leave impacts breastfeeding, which is healthy for mothers and babies.

Researchers used the PRAMS for Dads survey, analysing 240 fathers’ answers. They discovered a key link in Georgia. Fathers taking two or more weeks of leave had better results. These fathers were 31 percent more likely to report breastfeeding at eight weeks. This is compared to those taking less than two weeks.

Families with longer leave for dads had greater success. These families showed 2 percent higher continued breastfeeding at eight weeks. The results remained after adjusting for different traits.

Dr. John James Parker, the lead author, stated fathers are key adding that time off allows support when needed most. Parker said fathers support breastfeeding in different ways. They change nappies, burp babies, and feed expressed milk. They also ensure mothers get the nutrition and rest they need. He suggested these actions are easier with more leave.

The study revealed unequal paid leave access. White fathers more often get paid leave. Around 73 percent of fathers took leave. Just over 50 percent received some paid leave.

Fathers with paid leave usually took at least two weeks off.

Parker’s own experiences inspired this research. He observed that fathers were often absent in discussions. His medical training never covered involving fathers.

A pediatrician gave him tips for supporting his wife. This made him feel involved, he said. Now, he offers the same guidance to fathers he works with.

The US lags behind other countries in paid parental leave. A 2022 study found that only 13 percent of employers offer paid paternity leave. Most fathers with paid leave take one week or less.

Thirteen states and Washington D.C., have passed paid family leave laws. However, only nine states have fully put these laws in action. Parker said these disparities pose challenges for families. He hopes this study helps policymakers improve family health.