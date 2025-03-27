Pate pledges enhanced medical support for 2025 Hajj

By Omotola Adekonye

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has completed a landmark ministerial inspection of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s, NAHCON, medical facilities in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, signaling a transformative era in federal dedication to pilgrim healthcare.

Head of Public Affairs, NAHCON, Muhammad Musa, in a statement, said: “During his pivotal visit to NAHCON’s Ummul-Jud office, Minister Pate assured comprehensive governmental support aimed at confronting critical healthcare challenges that Nigerian pilgrims often face.

“His statement underscored a profound federal resolve, reflecting heightened prioritization of pilgrim welfare by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Our commitment is clear,” Minister Pate affirmed during strategic discussions with NAHCON officials.

“Given the global health landscape ranging from meningitis outbreaks to polio concerns it is imperative we meet and exceed Saudi Arabia’s health requirements. Ensuring credible vaccination documentation, including yellow cards for all Nigerian pilgrims, is non-negotiable,” he said.

Accompanied by senior Health Ministry delegates, Minister Pate conducted thorough inspections of NAHCON’s ambulance fleet, reviewed medical supplies inventories, and assessed equipment readiness at Nigerian health clinics in Saudi Arabia.

The visit highlighted key areas for improvement, including increasing availability of essential medicines, vaccines, medical apparatus, and operational ambulances.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, lauded the Minister’s initiative, emphasizing its significance.

“Your presence and involvement signify an extraordinary commitment that bolsters confidence in our healthcare delivery. This unprecedented engagement will undeniably facilitate a smoother and safer 2025 Hajj experience for our pilgrims.”

Given the participation of approximately 70,000 Nigerians annually in the sacred pilgrimage, Minister Pate’s direct engagement underscores an essential advancement in governmental oversight and proactive healthcare planning.

He also addressed emerging concerns, notably climate-induced extreme hot weather during the 2025 upcoming Hajj, committing to proactive measures to safeguard pilgrims’ health and well-being.

This landmark inspection fosters enhanced interagency collaboration between Nigeria’s Health Ministry and NAHCON, ensuring Nigerian pilgrims receive exceptional medical care during their spiritual journey.

NAHCON reiterates its unwavering dedication to transparency, exceptional service delivery, and the continuous enhancement of pilgrim welfare.