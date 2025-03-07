Pastor, two others arrested over death of LASU graduate, five fleeing

Ogubode Adedamola

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a pastor and two other suspects in connection with the death of 28-year-old Ogubode Adedamola, a 2024 graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), while five other suspects remain at large.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrests in a press statement issued late Friday, March 7, 2025.

He revealed that the suspects in custody include Pastor Whepetoji Sunday, Sherrif Adebayo, and Omolara Ajisomo, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend five others who fled.

Initially, the police had classified Adedamola’s case as a missing person incident, dismissing social media rumors that he had fallen victim to ritualists. However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has now confirmed that the case is a suspected murder.

“Following a preliminary investigation, the matter is no longer a case of a missing person but one of suspected murder. Efforts are ongoing to locate the body of the deceased and uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.”

The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has taken over the case to ensure a comprehensive probe.

“The CP assures the public that the Command is fully committed to resolving this matter and bringing all perpetrators to justice. Significant progress has been made, and all efforts are focused on locating the deceased’s body and determining the cause of death.”

He also urged the victim’s family, friends, and student community to remain calm and allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Investigators found that five suspects received money from Adedamola’s bank account before his disappearance. Of these, three have been arrested:

Pastor Whepetoji Sunday – Received ₦70,000 from the victim’s account.

Sherrif Adebayo (church member) – Received ₦300,000 from the victim’s account.

Omolara Ajisomo – Arrested for aiding her children, Teniola and Olaoluwa Ajisomo, to escape to Cotonou, Benin Republic. Each of them allegedly received ₦300,000 from the victim’s account.

The police are now pursuing the remaining five suspects, including Teniola and Olaoluwa Ajisomo, who fled to Cotonou.

CP Olohundare Jimoh has assured the public that all culprits will be apprehended.

“The Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice. The outcome of the investigation will be made public in the interest of justice.”

Ogubode Adedamola, a Political Science Education graduate, owned and ran a café on campus. He was declared missing on January 16, 2025, and later confirmed dead.

His death has sparked outrage among students and the general public, with calls for swift justice.