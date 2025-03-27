Pastor Adeboye disowns AI-generated videos promoting drugs, scholarships

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has distanced himself from AI-generated videos falsely depicting him endorsing certain drugs and scholarships.

In a statement on his personal X account, Adeboye warned the public against deceptive social media posts from platforms such as “Africa Health Centre” and “Church-Funded Scholarships.”

FAKE A.I Generated Content



I have been made aware of disturbing AI-generated videos circulating online, falsely advertising certain drugs and scholarships that are intended to deceive and mislead people. These videos are NOT from me, and I want to make it clear that I have no… pic.twitter.com/ep9K1IRajo — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) March 26, 2025

He emphasised that he had no involvement in such promotions and urged people to refrain from engaging with or sharing the content.

“These videos are NOT from me, and I want to make it clear that I have no involvement in such promotions,” he stated, calling on the public to report the fraudulent accounts to prevent further misinformation.

The pastor assured that relevant authorities were already addressing the issue, stressing that God’s name should not be misused for deceitful purposes.

AI-generated videos featuring prominent figures, including politicians, celebrities, and media personalities, have increasingly flooded social media, often designed to manipulate public perception and promote false narratives.