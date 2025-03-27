Partnership with LIFC ‘ll boost GDP, economic growth — Lagos govt

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government, yesterday, expressed optimism that its partnership with EnterpriseNGR, on the platform of the Lagos International Financial Council, LIFC, would facilitate an increase in the tech ecosystem’s contribution to it’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, from three per cent to 10 per cent through venture capitals in Lagos-based tech startups.

This was disclosed at a strategic parley and presentation between the state government and international partners held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, Alausa in Ikeja.

Speaking at the ocassion, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Ope George said: “The LIFC initiative, a collaborative effort between the Lagos State Government and EnterpriseNGR, seeks to position Lagos as Africa’s foremost international financial hub.

“This aligns with the Lagos State Development Plan, LSDP, 2022–2052, which envisions Lagos as a world-class financial services centre fostering economic growth and innovation on the continent.

“LSDP 2052 is a strategy developed to ensure that Lagos State becomes Africa’s Model Mega City, a global, economic, and financial hub that is safe, secure, functional amd productive by 2052.

“LSDP aims to create sustainable economic growth through targeted investments and infrastructure with key pillars such as; economic diversification, infrastructure development, and enhancing public-private partnerships for growth.

“LIFC aligns seamlessly with the initiatives of the LSDP positioning as a world-class international financial center ranked as a leading hub in Africa with global standard.

“LIFC would facilitate an increase in the tech ecosystem’s contribution to Lagos GDP from 3% to 10%, through venture capitals in Lagos-based tech startups.

“This presentation seeks to engage stakeholders and emphasize LIFC’s transformative impact on Lagos’ economy, aligning with broader goals of the Lagos State Development Plan 2052.”

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Yomi Oluyomi said: “Financial hubs play a critical role in driving economic development by attracting investments, generating jobs, and enabling knowledge exchange to advance financial innovation.

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to ensuring the successful realization of LIFC’s objectives and its overarching goal of unlocking significant economic opportunities for Nigeria and the African continent.

“As a dedicated working group, it is imperative for us to determine the most suitable operational model for the LIFC, establish its unique value propositions, and identify potential areas of opportunity while thoroughly evaluating the risks associated with setting up an international financial centre in Lagos.”

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of EnterpriseNGR, Mrs Obi Ibekwe stated that the partnership would bring everybody together to make Lagos a successful powerful house on the African continent.

Also, the Director, International Development of TheCityUK, Anna Rogers said: “TheCityUK is proud to be a strategic partner for the development of LIFC. The decision of the Lagos State Government is highly commendable, and we are very excited to be part of the journey.

“We are delighted that through our partnership, we’ll continue to provide an avenue for UK and Nigerian financial professional services practitioners, policymakers, and regulators to share knowledge on best practices in areas such as corporate governance, financial services, regulation, technology, innovation, and many others.”