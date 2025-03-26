PANDEF hails Tinubu for signing South-South Development Commission bill into law

President Bola Tinubu

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the South-South Development Commission Bill into law, a move the group describes as historic and pivotal for the region’s growth.

In a statement issued by PANDEF’s National Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali, the forum commended the President and the National Assembly for expediting the legislative process, ensuring the timely passage of the bill. The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

“This singular action has boosted the confidence of our people in the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering even regional development across Nigeria,” PANDEF stated. “It also affirms efforts to address the unique social, environmental, and developmental challenges confronting the South-South region.”

The group urged President Tinubu to appoint competent and experienced individuals to lead the newly established commission, ensuring it effectively complements the efforts of state governments in driving sustainable development. The Niger Delta, which has long played a critical role in sustaining Nigeria’s economy through oil and gas production, requires focused intervention to tackle environmental degradation and infrastructure deficits, PANDEF noted.

Beyond the new commission, PANDEF also called for urgent government action on environmental remediation and infrastructural development to address long-standing concerns in the region.

Additionally, the group appealed to the President to intervene in the political crisis in Rivers State, calling for the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the State Assembly, citing widespread concerns over their suspension.

PANDEF reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government to foster peace, development, and stability in the South-South region.