Pa Adebanjo taught me resilience, defence of democracy – Abure

Abure

By John Alechenu

Abuja – The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has credited the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo for instilling in him the values of resilience, democracy, and the rule of law.

Abure, who visited the Adebanjo family in Lagos over the weekend, praised the late elder statesman for his unwavering commitment to democracy and his support for the Labour Party during his lifetime.

A statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on Monday, quoted Abure as saying that Adebanjo’s mediation efforts not only strengthened the Labour Party but also contributed to its success in the last general election.

According to the statement, Abure led a team of Labour Party executives to Adebanjo’s home, where he urged the late leader’s son, Femi Adebanjo, to uphold his father’s legacy of equity, justice, and the rule of law.

“Whenever crises arose in the party, Pa Adebanjo would summon me to Lagos. We would discuss and find amicable resolutions.

“He played a key role in stabilizing the Labour Party in Lagos, making it one of our strongest bases today. Our strong performance in the last general election can be attributed to his numerous interventions.

“I personally learned a lot from Pa Adebanjo—the culture of resistance, defending what is right, standing up for democracy, and fighting for the rule of law.”

Abure expressed satisfaction that Pa Adebanjo witnessed the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, noting that many of his contemporaries were not as fortunate.

“He lived to see Nigeria enjoy 25 years of uninterrupted democracy and actively participated in the struggle.

“You will recall that the Labour Party played a crucial role in the 2023 general election. Nigerians were seeking a third-force political party with a distinct ideology.

“When I took over the leadership of the party, we strategically positioned ourselves to play that role. We identified credible Nigerians who shared our vision for good governance and a better Nigeria.

“For the first time, we mobilized the youth of this country, and they embraced our vision. Pa Adebanjo, despite his age, led that struggle.”

Abure assured the Adebanjo family of the Labour Party’s continued support, describing the late elder statesman as a proud supporter of the party until his last days.

Earlier, Abure welcomed hundreds of new Labour Party members led by Hon. Bartholomew Chima OmoBarca. He also commissioned the state-of-the-art Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA Secretariat, donated by OmoBarca.

The event was attended by Labour Party’s 2025 Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, FCT Chairman Dr. Dayo Ekong, and Federal and State Assembly members.