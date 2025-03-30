Ozo title holders unify traditional institution across Igbo land, emphasize integrity

By Dennis Agbo

The Ozo title holders in Igbo land have harmonized and unified the process of title-taking across all Igbo communities to preserve its orthodox values and uphold its significance.

This was disclosed during the first Ichiozo at the Igbo national level, held at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide National Secretariat in Enugu over the weekend.

Dignitaries present at the event included the National Chairman of Nzuko Ozo Ndigbo, Prof. Ike Oluka; the spiritual leader and prince of the Nri Ancient Kingdom, Prince Ikenna Onyensoh; former Director-General of the Center for Black African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Dr. Ferdinand Anikwe; former spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, and several others.

Speaking at the gathering, Prof. Ike Oluka, Chairman of Ichiozo at the Igbo national level, emphasized that integrity remains the fundamental criterion for receiving the Ozo title. He urged Igbo communities to maintain high standards in conferring the title, ensuring that recipients are people of unquestionable character who stand by their words regardless of circumstances.

Oluka noted that while Ozo title holders traditionally operated independently in their respective communities, a collective decision was made in 2011 to unify the institution across Igbo land, strengthening its dignity and influence.

“We created this platform to allow expansion. Being an Ozo in your community does not make another Ozo at the national level superior to you. However, the Ichiozo at the Igbo national level is necessary to establish a broader Igbo identity,” he stated.

He further explained that the Ozo institution had suffered decline in some communities but was revitalized in 2011 through the efforts of Nzuko Ozo Ndigbo, Nigeria (NONIN). This was achieved through advocacy, retreats, mobilization, education, and the harmonization of various Ozo traditions.

“Let it be known that Ichiozo at the Igbo national level adds another tier to the existing Ozo structure, which traditionally begins at the Family/Umunna level, followed by Ward, Village, and Community levels. No one can attain the National Ozo status without first being an Ozo in their community,” Oluka added.

He emphasized the necessity of having a national-level Ozo institution to foster unity among the various Ozo groups in Igbo land. This, he said, aligns with the increasing cooperation among Igbo states and the establishment of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which has been promoting central socio-cultural events such as Igu Aro Ndigbo (Igbo Calendar Year Festival) and the Igbo New Yam Festival.

The unification of the Ozo title, he concluded, would further strengthen Igbo cultural identity and ensure the institution’s continuity for future generations.