Oyo achieves economic stability with N24bn monthly salaries – Gov Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde during a visit from a delegation of Muslim leaders, traditional rulers, and political figures, including Deputy Governor Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal and Senator Rashidi Ladoja.

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that his administration has successfully established economic stability through the monthly payment of about N24 billion in salaries to state and local government workers.

This financial commitment, he said, has also encouraged increased private-sector investments in the state.

The governor made these remarks during a visit from a delegation of Muslim leaders, traditional rulers, and political figures, including Deputy Governor Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal and Senator Rashidi Ladoja came to pay Sallah greetings following the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Eid Ground, Agodi, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde congratulated the Muslim community for witnessing the end of Ramadan, stating, “I want to recognise and greet the father of the state, Oba Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja. I also want to greet everyone here and use this opportunity to say Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

He praised the community for their prayers, patriotism, and support for his government, noting that the economic stability and developments in the state are due to “the peace and harmonious coexistence among residents.”

Reflecting on the transformation in the state’s political climate, Makinde said, “When we cast our minds back to 2007, a lot of things have happened since then. We can all see here how our people from different political parties went for the prayer at the Eid Ground and everyone came together.”

He stressed that the current peace in the state has led to development and progress, stating, “When we have an atmosphere of unity and live in peace with ourselves, there will be development and progress.”

The governor detailed the state’s wage structure, revealing that the wage bill for state workers is now around N14 billion and for local government employees about N10 billion.

He also highlighted the growing interest from private investors, mentioning a recent visit to the Ijaiye Farm Settlement, where “we have asked them to carve out just 3,000 hectares out of the 27,000 for that project.”

Makinde urged political leaders nationwide to improve conditions for their constituents, asserting, “It has been a difficult and challenging period for the people, but as they say, tough times don’t last, only tough people do.”

The delegation included key figures such as the Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt: Hon. Mohammed Fadeyi, and various local government officials.

Oba Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan, echoed the governor’s message, calling for patience among the people of Oyo State and urging them to remain steadfast and hopeful amid challenges.

Deputy Governor Lawal emphasised the importance of embodying the values of empathy, love, and kindness, as taught by the Holy Quran, and thanked Governor Makinde for his commitment to the welfare of workers and the people of the state.