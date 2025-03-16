Over 1,300 diphtheria deaths recorded as vaccination gaps persist – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says 1,319 deaths have been recorded in the country’s ongoing diphtheria outbreak.

The NCDC said this in its latest situation report from the National Diphtheria Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) published on Sunday via its official website.

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

It typically affects the mucous membranes of the throat and nose, where the bacterium produce a toxin that can lead to complications such as breathing difficulties, heart failure or nerve damage.

Vaccination is the primary means of prevention, and early treatment with antitoxins and antibiotics is crucial for managing the disease.

The NCDC said that over 42,000 suspected cases had been reported across 37 states since 2022.

“The report covered Epidemiological Week 10 of 2025.

“It highlighted persistent challenges in tackling the disease, including low vaccination coverage, inadequate laboratory capacity and delayed case confirmation,” it said.

According to the NCDC, Kano State accounts for 75 per cent of confirmed cases, with 18,108 out of 25,812.

Other high-burden states include Bauchi (2,334), Yobe (2,408) and Katsina (1,501).

The public health agency said that the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 5.1 per cent, meaning one in every 20 confirmed cases results in death.

“In some states, the mortality rate is even higher.

“Kaduna recorded the per cent, Plateau has 48 per cent, Lagos has 83 per cent and Adamawa has 80 per cent,” it said.

In the latest reporting week, the agency said that 23 new suspected cases were reported – 20 in Lagos and three in Katsina.

It, however, said that none has been confirmed yet, with 56.5 per cent of cases still unclassified due to delays in laboratory confirmation.

The NCDC said the Federal Government had launched reactive vaccination campaigns in high-burden states and intensified community engagement with traditional and religious leaders.

Public health experts have warned that late diagnosis and poor access to treatment may be contributing to these high fatality rates.

Despite Nigeria’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), the report revealed that only 4,981 (19.3 per cent) of confirmed cases were fully vaccinated with a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine.

According to Dr Solomon Chollom, a medical virologist, the numbers indicate a critical gap in routine immunisation coverage, particularly in northern Nigeria.

Chollom emphasised the need for urgent mass vaccination campaigns, particularly targeting children aged one year to 14 years, who make up 62.9 per cent of confirmed cases.

He said that another alarming finding was Nigeria’s limited testing capacity.

“In 2024, all cases were confirmed based on clinical symptoms rather than laboratory testing, indicating shortages of reagents and PCR capacity for diphtheria diagnosis.

“This raises concerns about the actual burden of the disease.

Without widespread testing, we could be underreporting or misdiagnosing cases,” he said.

Recalls that the government has promised to improve laboratory capacity and optimise protocols for PCR testing, but implementation has been slow.

Experts advised that there is the need for a nationwide diphtheria vaccination drive, improved disease surveillance and a steady supply of diagnostic materials.

With Nigeria facing one of its worst diphtheria outbreaks in decades, health officials warn that without improved vaccination and surveillance efforts the situation could worsen.

The government has outlined certain steps to be taken.

They include increasing case management support and data harmonisation across affected states and improving laboratory diagnosis through PCR testing on clinical samples.

Others are and expanding vaccination coverage to close immunity gaps, particularly among children and strengthening public awareness campaigns through social media and community engagement.

Public health experts say preventive vaccination remains the best defence for now, urging parents to ensure that their children receive routine immunisations