Our ongoing investigation not linked to Atiku, Sanwo-Olu – EFCC

By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed media speculations suggesting that its investigation into an alleged money laundering case is linked to political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement released on Friday, the EFCC clarified that its probe has no connection with any political actor, emphasizing that the subject of the investigation is being pursued strictly on criminal allegations of conspiracy and money laundering.

According to the Commission, the investigation began in 2022, and despite an attempt by the suspect to obtain an injunction preventing her arrest and prosecution, the Federal High Court in Abuja overturned the order on February 19, 2025. The court ruled that law enforcement agencies have the constitutional authority to investigate any individual suspected of committing a crime.

The court also upheld an interim forfeiture order on the suspect’s assets, which were alleged to be proceeds of crime, and dismissed her legal challenge as lacking merit.

The EFCC stressed that its investigation is strictly based on the law and has no political undertones.

“The EFCC’s case has no connection, direct or indirect, with any politician or political transaction. The Commission remains non-partisan and committed to its mandate of fighting corruption,” the statement read.

The anti-graft agency urged the public to disregard any claims of political interference and to continue to support its efforts in tackling economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.