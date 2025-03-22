Otti to revisit Abia pension arrears

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has promised to reconsider his position concerning the controversial pension arrears of Abia retirees.

Otti made the promise while responding to a passionate appeal from Rev. Ernest Onyukwu who preached during the 80th birthday ceremony of Senator Chris Adighije at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, FMC Chapel on Saturday.

The cleric had appealed to the governor to take a second look at his position and show mercy on the senior citizens.

Otti blamed the leadership of pensioners for resorting to blackmail after signing a Memorandum of Agreement with the government on what to be paid to write off the backlog of arrears accumulated by his predecessors.

Recall that after Otti had paid the accumulated arrears, the leadership of pensioners said they never signed to forfeit their gratuities.

The leadership of the pensioners claimed they signed under duress but the governor said they became mischievous after opposition politicians incited them to blackmail him.

Abia pensioners now receive pension along with workers in active service on the 28th of every month.