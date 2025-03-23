Otedola Bridge: Survivors relive horror of fiery tanker crash

Otedola Bridge fire

By Nnamdi Ojiego

It was supposed to be a typical Tuesday night commute for many, but it turned into a nightmare for those who witnessed the devastating fire on Otedola Bridge.

The inferno, which engulfed a tanker and several vehicles, left a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake.

The fire, which started when a gas tanker’s brakes failed, quickly spread to nearby businesses, including a mechanic workshop, a hospital, and several provision and clothing stores.

Our reporter who visited the scene of the incident counted 18 vehicles, including a Toyota Venza, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Murano, among others, and about 10 tricycles, all of which were destroyed in the blaze.

The Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, attributed the cause of the accident to poor truck maintenance, citing the failure of truck owners to properly inspect and maintain their vehicles. This, he noted, has led to a surge in accidents involving trucks on Lagos roads.

Osiyemi disclosed that the truck had violated Lagos State law by ignoring a “no truck allowed” sign on the road, stressing that the Ministry of Transportation would enforce the policy to prevent similar accidents.

A mechanic at the workshop, Adekola Kosoko, recounted the harrowing experience saying, “The tanker was coming from Magodo Road. We heard the driver shouting ‘No break, no break’ and all of a sudden, we heard a deafening sound followed by fire.”

“One of our colleagues here died. He was driving out when it happened and in an attempt to drive back to the workshop, the fire caught up with him and burned him in the car,” Kosoko said, his voice shaking with emotion.

The hospital, De-Twist Dental Specialist, was also affected by the fire. A doctor at the hospital, still in shock, managed to utter, “It was a narrow escape for me.”

Another victim of the fire incident and journalist, Abiola Ismaeel, said his vehicle was among those destroyed.

“My vehicle (Peugeot 607) was among those consumed by the fire. I brought it here three days ago for my mechanic to fix it, and I am now confused. I do not know what to do,” Ismaeel said.

But amidst the destruction, there was a glimmer of hope. The Redeemed Christian Church of God, located just a few meters away from the bridge, was miraculously spared from the fire even when the adjoining buildings were all affected.

Although the security quarters and a power-generating set were consumed in the inferno, the church’s main building was unaffected except for one of the exit doors upstairs.

Oluwatoyin Akinola, a member of the church, described the experience as “beyond human reasoning.”

“I was called to bring the key to the church’s bus. So I was here that night and I saw the fire. I can’t explain how our church was spared by the fire. It’s just the hand of God. It’s beyond human reasoning, that’s all I can say,” Akinola stated raising her hands in thanksgiving to God.

As the survivors of the Otedola Bridge fire struggle to come to terms with their harrowing experience, they are also counting their blessings. “I’m just grateful to be alive,” said one survivor. “It’s a second chance at life, and I’m not going to take it for granted.”

The Otedola Bridge fire may have left a scar on the city, but it has also reminded us of the resilience and strength of the human spirit. As the survivors pick up the pieces and move on, they will carry with them the memories of that fateful day and the gratitude for a second chance at life.