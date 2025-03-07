Osuntokun mourns Okupe, says he brought creativity to Nigeria’s politics

Osuntokun

A former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun, has mourned the passing of a former Presidential Spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okupe died in the early hours of Friday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

Osuntokun, a former NAN Managing Director, told a correspondent of the agency that Okupe contributed greatly to the nation’s democracy.

“He (Okupe) made his own unique contributions to Nigerian politics, there is no way anybody can write about Nigerian politics in the past 50 years without mentioning his name.

“He was a key political figure with great vigour, he brought creativity to the politics of Nigeria. May his soul rest in peace,” Osuntokun said.

Okupe served as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and later served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.

He later served as the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign, a role Osuntokun assumed after Okupe stepped down.

Okupe became a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration after Tinubu was announced winner of the 2023 presidential election, granting frequent media interviews to voice his support for the President.

He declined an interview request by NAN in January, citing his failing health. (NAN)