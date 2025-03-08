Osun LG crisis: APC, PDP throw banters over alleged sponsored protest

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Saturday traded words as the APC alleged plot by PDP to sponsor protest over local government crisis in the state.

The APC in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Information, Kola Olabisi disclosed that the PDP-led administration in the state is plotting to sponsor protest in favour of its elected council chairmen and councillors.

It called on members of the public to be wary of government sponsored protest, alleging that thugs have been alerted to hijack the protest to disrupt law and order in the state.

“Information at our disposal revealed that the embattled PDP-led state government resulted to the planning of the protest in order to whip up unmerited sentiment for its members illegally-selected and tagged the council chairmen and councillors.

“This is believed may likely have resultant effect of rocking the peace of the state as there is a precedent of such which occured on 17th February, 2025 in which one of the reinstated APC local government chairmen was killed.

“It was also rumoured that some political thugs have been hired for the protest and tasked to work in tandem with the Amotekun Corps under the command of a controversial retired Chief Superintendent of Police who hails from Oyo State and has been doing dirty jobs for his principal dating back from when he was in the service of the police to date.

“We want to appeal to the state commissioner of police and the heads of the statutory security services in the state to be on guard with a view to curbing the ploy of some disgruntled and selfish political merchants in the state who are desperately hell-bent in heating up the polity more than what is being experienced for no just cause”, it added.

Reacting, PDP’s Director of Media, Oladele Bamiji described the said protest as mere allegation, saying the PDP as a peace loving party in government as nothing to do with protest.

“The PDP and Governor Ademola Adeleke are more concerned with delivering dividends of democracy to the populace and impacting on their lives positively rather than engaging in frivolities like the APC.

“The APC is the one known for such violence trade, we are in government and our concern is ensuring that peace reign in the state not organizing protest”, he added.