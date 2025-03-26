Osun 2026: Take stance on zoning to keep party united – APC group tasks leaders

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A group within the Osun State All Progressives Congress, APC, The Progressive Frontliners, TPF, has urged President Bola Tinubu and other party leaders to convene an urgent meeting to reach a consensus on zoning of the Osun APC gubernatorial ticket.

The group also prevailed on other party leaders, including Chief Bisi Akande, National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, the National Secretary, Dr Ajibola Basiru and the State party Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal on the need to take drastic action to preserve unity within the party.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, the State Coordinator of TPF, Ajijola Ayodele, emphasised that taking a stance on zoning the ticket to Osun-West will prevent other districts from polarizing the party, adding that it’ll allow the party to be focused ahead of the primary.

According to him, “In the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan, we want to use this opportunity to urge the leadership of the party and most revered elder caucus, the Agba-Osun to convene urgent meeting to unanimously agree on zoning of Osun APC guber ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.

“When this is done, it will make the party to be focused ahead of the primary and also prepare other districts to work harder in canvassing support for the party.

“The meeting is necessary to prevent aspirants from other districts in polarizing the party. We are committed to the unity and progress of the party ahead of the 2026 election.

“For numerous years, the Osun West Senatorial District has been instrumental in advancing the party’s vision and objectives. They have wholeheartedly backed progressive candidates from other districts, defying all obstacles in every gubernatorial election.

“Despite this steadfast loyalty and dedication, no aspirant from Osun West has been afforded the privilege of representing our party in gubernatorial elections since the restoration of democracy in 1999.