Osimhen bags brace as Galatasaray play out thrilling 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen delivered a standout performance, scoring twice as Galatasaray were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa in the Turkish Süper Lig on Sunday.

Osimhen’s brace took his season’s league tally to 16 goals, but the dropped points proved a setback for Galatasaray’s title aspirations.

The Nigerian forward opened the scoring in the 11th minute, calmly converting from the penalty spot after Galatasaray were awarded a spot-kick.

The visitors held onto their slender lead heading into halftime.

However, Kasimpasa emerged stronger in the second half, leveling the score in the 52nd minute through Mortadha Ben Ouanes.

The hosts then seized the advantage in the 61st minute when Josip Brekalo fired them ahead.

Galatasaray responded swiftly. Davinson Sánchez equalized in the 69th minute before Osimhen struck again just two minutes later, restoring Galatasaray’s lead at 3-2.

But just when it seemed like the visitors would walk away with all three points, Kasimpasa rescued a draw as Haris Hajradinovic converted a late penalty, ensuring the spoils were shared in an electrifying contest.

