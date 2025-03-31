Orumba North LGA demands national honour for late Prof. Nwosu

Professor Humphrey Nwosu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI – The people of Orumba North Local Government Area, Anambra State, have called on the Federal Government to honour the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), with a national honour to immortalize him. They insist that without such recognition, June 12, 1993, holds no significance for them.

The appeal was made by the council’s Chairman, retired Capt. Casmier Nwafor, a lawyer, during a commendation service organized by Orumba North Local Government in honour of the late Prof. Nwosu.

The council emphasized that recognizing Prof. Nwosu’s contributions to democracy in Nigeria is imperative and urged the Federal Government to act without delay. They believe that a national honour would serve as a lasting tribute to his legacy and as a reminder of the sacrifices he made in the fight for democracy.

They specifically called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to take decisive steps toward immortalizing Prof. Nwosu, ensuring that his name remains etched in Nigeria’s democratic history.

As part of its local efforts to honour him, the Orumba North Local Government unveiled a portrait of the late Prof. Nwosu at its secretariat and announced that the building will henceforth be named the “Prof. Sir Humphrey Nwosu Building.”

The council further urged the National Assembly to act swiftly in recognizing Prof. Nwosu’s contributions, highlighting that recent debates over his immortalization have sparked emotional distress among Nigerians who value the June 12 election. They appealed to lawmakers to reconsider their stance and grant Prof. Nwosu the honour he rightfully deserves as Nigeria’s “Hero of Democracy.”

Prof. Nwosu was widely respected for introducing the Option A4 voting system, which promoted transparency and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The council also commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his support in ensuring a befitting burial for the late NEC chairman, stressing that a national honour would be a fitting tribute to the electoral reformer.

Prof. Nwosu, who led the National Electoral Commission during the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, was buried last Friday. The ceremony was attended by notable figures from Anambra State and beyond, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last general election.