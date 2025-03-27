Open intelligence sharing to tackle insecurity – AANISS urges military, police, DSS

DSS operatives

By: Kingsley Omonobi

To strengthen the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry in Nigeria, the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) has called on the military, Department of State Services (DSS), Police, the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), and other security agencies to share counterterrorism intelligence with relevant stakeholders, including traditional rulers.

According to AANISS, increased intelligence-sharing will help eliminate long-standing bottlenecks and improve synergy in addressing security challenges.

Speaking at the end of the association’s lecture in Abuja, AANISS President and former Director of the DSS, Barr. Mike Ejiofor, emphasized the need to integrate counterterrorism education into school curricula. He also urged state governors to involve local governments in security initiatives.

Ejiofor encouraged communities to organize themselves and seek approval from security agencies for orientation on local threat response. He suggested that AANISS collaborate with the DSS to establish guidelines for implementing first-line defense measures in communities.

“AANISS and similar associations will continue to promote dialogue among stakeholders, including government agencies, the judiciary, private security firms, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, to develop practical solutions to insecurity,” he said.

Ejiofor further advised the government to create sustainable employment opportunities for Nigerian youths to reduce their involvement in crime. He also recommended a “whole-of-government, whole-of-society, whole-of-nation” security approach, advocating for collaboration between Nigerian security agencies and neighboring Francophone countries to enhance intelligence gathering and border security.

He stressed the importance of training and empowering local communities as a first line of defense and called for the inclusion of major stakeholders in policy formulation, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. Additionally, he suggested that security agencies recruit personnel with proficiency in French to facilitate communication with Francophone neighbors and reduce border crimes.

Ejiofor also advocated for mandatory security education at all levels of schooling to promote inclusiveness, trust, cooperation, and proactive crime prevention at the grassroots level.

The event was attended by notable figures, including National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, DSS Director-General Oluwatosin Ajayi, Nigerian Army Resource Centre Director-General Maj. Gen. Garba Wahab (Rtd), and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.