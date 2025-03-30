Onitsha Fire: Soludo directs agencies to collaborate with traders on safety compliance

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has directed relevant agencies to strengthen collaboration with traders and residents to enforce safety regulations following the recent fire outbreak in Onitsha that destroyed goods worth billions of naira.

Expressing his condolences to the affected traders and property owners, Soludo assured them that the government had ordered a swift investigation to determine both the immediate and underlying causes of the inferno to prevent future occurrences.

The governor noted that the fire consumed two four-story buildings and partially damaged a third. While thankful that no lives were lost, he emphasized the need for increased public caution, particularly regarding the unauthorized use of residential areas as warehouses. He highlighted that obstructed access roads had significantly hampered firefighting efforts.

“Developers and landlords are strongly advised to adhere strictly to building standards, obtain necessary permits from relevant government agencies, and ensure that access roads remain unobstructed for emergency response vehicles,” Soludo stated.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing urban planning and fire safety measures to protect lives and property across the state.