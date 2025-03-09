Onitsha drug market still shut despite NAFDAC’s reopening claim – Rights Group

FILE IMAGE

By Jeff Agbodo

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has disputed claims by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) that the Onitsha Drug Market has been reopened, insisting that the market remains sealed.

In a statement, Emeka Umeagbalasi, Chairman of Intersociety, refuted NAFDAC’s widely circulated report that the market was unsealed and reopened for business on Friday, March 7, 2025. He stated that independent checks as of Saturday, March 8, 2025, revealed that while six adjoining markets had been conditionally reopened, the Onitsha Drug Market remained locked.

“Our checks as of Saturday, March 8, 2025, showed that the six affected adjoining markets were conditionally reopened on Friday, March 7, 2025, but the Onitsha Drug Market remains under lock and key,” Umeagbalasi said.

The rights group also alleged that a heavy military presence remains at the market, with armed soldiers, patrol vans, and armored personnel vehicles still stationed there as of Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Intersociety condemned NAFDAC’s claim of reopening the market, describing it as misleading and deceptive.

“It is condemnable for NAFDAC to have deliberately misinformed and misled the public by announcing that the Onitsha Drug Market has been unsealed and reopened when, in fact, it remains shut,” the statement read.

The group further accused NAFDAC of attempting to criminalize the market and its traders by portraying it as a hub for fake and illicit drug dealers, arms traffickers, and criminals.

“Our investigative findings suggest that NAFDAC’s recent false alarms were deliberately designed to whip up public sentiment and justify its operational actions in the market,” Intersociety added.

The controversy follows the recent closure of the market over allegations of counterfeit drug sales, a move that has sparked resistance from traders and rights groups.