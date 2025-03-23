One dead, others injured as suspected herders attack Edo community

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – One person was feared killed, and several others injured following an attack on Ukhun community in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

This incident occurred despite the state government’s ongoing efforts to rid the region of criminal herders and kidnappers.

The attack, which reportedly took place on Saturday, was revealed in a one-minute, 30-second video circulating on social media.

In the video, a voice urgently narrates:

*”Situation report, situation report. This is Ukhun Community in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. We are under attack. Ukhun Kingdom is under attack.

“The Fulani herdsmen have blocked the road. They killed Mr. Dan, an Igbira man living in Ukhun, in the bush this morning, and we are still searching for others who are missing.

“We need government support; we need rescue. Please, anyone who can help, we are reporting live from Ukhun, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. This is a situation report.”*

According to local sources, the suspected herders ambushed farmers on their way to their farmlands, allegedly attempting to kidnap them. However, the farmers managed to escape, attributing their survival to divine intervention.

Residents of Ukhun lamented that such attacks and kidnappings have become alarmingly frequent in their community.

They recalled that just last month, in February 2025, Mallam Bello Obadan was ambushed, macheted, and kidnapped while heading to his farm. He sustained severe cuts to his nose and other parts of his body, eventually collapsing due to blood loss while being taken to the kidnappers’ camp. Believing him dead, his abductors abandoned him. However, he was miraculously rescued and spent three months in the hospital, incurring significant medical expenses.

In response to the attack, the Onojie of Ukhun, Zaiki Thomas Aboiralor Omoigiade, appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Commissioner of Police Betty Nekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, Director of DSS Bello Bakori, Director of Edo State Security Network CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd), and Ekpoma Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to intervene and safeguard the lives and property of the community.

“Ukhun is in dire need of government intervention and assistance to protect our people,” Omoigiade stated.

Similarly, Alex Eguakhide, Chief Executive Officer of FECHA Project Ltd, called on the Edo State government to take decisive action, emphasizing that the people of Ukhun, primarily peasant farmers, now live in fear of kidnappings and killings.

He lamented that the insecurity has made life unbearable for the agrarian community, as many residents can no longer farm or provide food for their families.

“Nowhere is safe anymore for my people,” Eguakhide stressed. “Something must be done urgently to arrest the situation and bring these invaders to justice.”

Reports indicate that the DPO of Ekpoma, Solomon Ekeweye, led a team of police officers to assess the crime scene.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Joel Yamu, stated that the command had not yet been briefed on the incident but promised to investigate and provide updates. However, as of press time, no further information had been received.