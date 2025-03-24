One dead, others injured as suspected herders attack Edo community

Armed herdsman

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—ONE person has been feared killed and others injured in Ukhun community in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

This is coming despite efforts by the state government to rid the state of criminal herdsmen and kidnappers.

The latest attack, which took place, the weekend, was disclosed in a one-minute, 30 seconds video currently making the rounds on the social media platform.

According to the voice on the video releases, yesterday, “Situation report, situation report. This is Ukhun community in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. We are under attack, Ukhun Kingdom is under attack.

“We are under attack right now, the Fulani herdsmen, they have blocked the road. They killed Mr. Dan, an Igbira man living in Ukhun in the bush this morning and we are still looking for some people in the bush. We are under attack.

“To whom it may concern, we need governments support, we need rescue. We need to be rescued from this mayhem.

“Please, anyone that is so concerned about this, we are reporting live from Ukhun, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“Please, this is a situation report,” the one minute 30 seconds video said.

The people said the suspected herders attacked some of the people who are predominantly farmers on the way to their farms.

The herders, it was gathered made attempts to kidnap them on their way to their respective farms, but the farmers managed to escape through divine intervention.

According to residents of Ukhun, the attacks and kidnapping have become too frequent in the community

They said that just last month, February, one Mallam Bello Obadan was macheted and kidnapped on his way to the farm.

He was said to have suffered severe and deep cuts on his nose and other parts of his body leading to loss of strength before collapsing while the assistants were taking him to their camp.

Leaving him for dead, the abductors were said to have abandoned him to his fate. However, Mallam Bello was rescued from this cruel situation. He spent fortunes in the hospital after being on admission for three months.

Reacting to the development, the Onojie of Ukhun, Zaiki Thomas Omoigiade, appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo, the Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Betty Otimenyin, Director DSS, Mr. Bello Bakori, Director of Edo State Security Network, CP Friday Ibadin (retd) and the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma to come to their rescue.

“Ukhun is in dire need of government intervention and assistance to protect their lives and property,” Chief Omoigiade said

On his part, Alex Eguakhide, Chief Executive Officer of FECHA Project Ltd, appealed to the state government to rise to the occasion of safeguarding lives and property of the people of Ukhun community, who are in dire need of protections.

He said the people who are peasant farmers can no longer go to their farms because of fear of being kidnapped or killed by these suspected herdsmen.

Eguakhide said the ugly incident has made life unbearable for the agrarian community as they can now barely feed their families.

He noted that nowhere was safe anymore for his people and that something should be done urgently to arrest the situation and bring the invaders to book.

It was gathered that the Divisioner Police Officer, DPO, in Ekpoma, Solomon Ekeweye, was said to have led some policemen on assessment tour of the crime scene

Contacted, the Edo State Police command Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said the command has not been briefed but he would find out and get back to the reporter.