Ondo Niger Delta women urge Tinubu to end marginalisation of Ilaje oil communities

…Demand Fair and Just Administration of Presidential Amnesty Programme

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Women from the oil-rich Ilaje oil-producing areas of Ondo State, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Network for Ondo Indigenous Women, have called on President Bola Tinubu to end the marginalization of their community.

The women expressed deep concern over the “grave injustices and marginalization” faced by the people of Ilaje, lamenting that the region has not benefited from visible development projects despite its contributions to Nigeria’s oil wealth.

In a statement signed by the group’s President, Chief (Mrs.) Otunba Funmileyi Omogbemi, and Secretary, Adetoke Owoyemi, the women decried the neglect of their region compared to other Niger Delta areas.

“While other Niger Delta regions have enjoyed continuous developmental and empowerment projects, Ilaje-Ese Odo has remained at the tail end of these initiatives. This has hindered socio-economic progress while we battle environmental degradation head-on,” the statement read.

The group also accused the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), coordinated by Dr. Dennis Otuaro, of excluding the interests of Ilaje communities.

“Despite the programme’s stakeholders’ engagement across the region, Dr. Otuaro has refused to visit our oil-rich local government area, denying us the opportunity to interface with him and address our concerns. This is a clear indication of the marginalization we face,” they added.

The women emphasized that despite Ilaje’s daily crude oil production of approximately 60,000 barrels and estimated 4 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, the region remains marginalized instead of receiving preferential attention.

“This is a great injustice!” they declared.

The group further recalled that in 2017, Ilaje youths were disarmed under the guise of Amnesty, yet they have been abandoned and sidelined, leading to hardships, hopelessness, and frustration.

“While we watch in utter dismay, youths in other regions savour the benefits of Amnesty in perpetual succession,” they lamented.

The women urged President Tinubu to: Ensure that the Presidential Amnesty Programme is administered fairly and justly. Implement a transparent and equitable distribution of Amnesty benefits across all Niger Delta regions. Hold Dr. Otuaro accountable for his actions and address the injustices faced by Ilaje communities. Put an end to administrative favoritism and unfair allocation of resources

Warning of increasing restlessness among Ilaje youths, the group stated: “The level of marginalization faced by Ondo State in the Niger Delta region is unbearable. Our agitations grow by the day, and we want change!”

They urged the President to act swiftly and ensure that Ilaje people receive their rightful entitlements.

“We request a prompt response regarding the actions you will take to address our concerns. A timely intervention is crucial,” they concluded.