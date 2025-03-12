On invasion of IKEDC by Air Force men

Rogue elements of Nigeria’s uniformed forces have formed the habit of taking the law into their hands at the slightest provocation. They portray our armed forces as threats, rather than protectors of society.

Last week Thursday, some Air Force personnel from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, stormed the headquarters of the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, IKEDC, Ikeja, destroying property and equipment and beating up everyone in sight, including a PUNCH correspondent, Dare Olawin.

They were provoked by the prolonged disconnection of power supply to their Base by the DISCO over a N5 billion debt. The Air Force had complained that the power cut, which had lasted nearly two weeks, constituted a threat to the security of the base and the safety of its inhabitants, as the outage in this hot period could lead to bomb explosions.

Reports have it that negotiations to ensure the supply of between 10 and 12 hours of power daily could not bear fruits because the military authorities were unable to fulfill their side of the bargain – payment of N60 million per month.

We strongly condemn the action of the officers. It was unconscionable and a brazen display of indiscipline. It portrayed the Air Force and our armed forces in a bad light. It was a criminal act that must be properly investigated and those behind it punished, no matter how highly placed.

By taking the law into their hands, the military personnel have worsened their case, unless superior authorities wade in. This sort of military impunity is capable of de-marketing Nigeria before potential investors. Who may not wish to put their investment in a country where the uniformed forces are quick to resort to self-help?

This issue brings back to the fore, the issue of the seriousness that government attaches to the welfare of our armed forces, especially at this time they are fighting to protect the country from terrorists, bandits and criminals. The huge indebtedness to IKEDC is just one instance of a general malaise. Most of our military, security and police establishments are chronic debtors to providers of essential utilities, especially power.

Why does this problem persist? Is it that power supply is not provided for in military budgets, or is it a case of endemic embezzlement of such funds by senior officers? The huge sum involved shows possibly years of infraction. The Federal Government must step in and find out why military barracks don’t pay their light bills. Regular power supply must be restored to all military, police and security facilities.

This also presents an opportunity for government to review its policy on electricity to make it more affordable. Perhaps the Air Force Base, universities and others, including ordinary citizens, can pay more easily with friendlier tariffs.

The IKEDC has not committed any infraction to deserve this treatment. They have the right to protect their business. If the military won’t pay their utility bills, they must generate their own power.

Brutalisation of unarmed and innocent civilians is unacceptable!