Oluwadolarz’s fiancée announces break up over alleged infidelity

Social media content creator Ifeluv has announced the end of her relationship with her fiancé and baby daddy, Oluwadolarz.

The breakup comes just four months after Oluwadolarz proposed to Ifeluv.

In a post shared on her Instagram page Tuesday evening, Ifeluv accused the singer of infidelity and financial irresponsibility, claiming he failed to fulfill his promises after their engagement.

In the lengthy statement now deleted, she said: “I left him the first time because of cheating. He spent two years trying to convince me that he had changed.

“Meanwhile, I have been taking 85 per cent responsibility for our child because he is broke most of the time. Just living a fake life and chasing anything in a skirt. He absolutely has nothing to his name. If you give him an advert deal, he won’t deliver.

“Brands keep threatening him, and every time he sees me achieving something, he starts crying because he hates it. But guess what? I make my own money.

“I rarely even visit him. He even embarrassed me online with a public apology, and I let it slide, accepting his proposal—only to go pick up my son at his place and find his actress, Lola, hiding in the bathroom. And this guy looked me dead in the eye and said nothing was going on! This man was my absolute first. But now? It’s over.”