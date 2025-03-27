Ologbo riverine communities appeal to Oba of Benin to forgive Enogie

The elders and indigenes of the riverine communities of Ologbo Dukedom has appealled to His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II the Oba of Benin to have mercy and forgive Enogie, Prince Owen Jason Akenzua.

The communities in a statement signed by Pa Samuel Asokuarami Odiowere (Olara-ja) and Abel Iyinboh said ” We beseech Your Royal Majesty, to consider lifting the suspension that has brought immense suffering to our communities.

“We acknowledge that the Enogie may have erred, but we beg for your mercy and forgiveness. We are willing to make amends and work towards healing and reconciliation.

“We pledge our loyalty to your majesty and promise to uphold the traditions and values of our great Benin kingdom.

“The suspension of Prince Owen Jason Akenzua as Enogie has created a power vacuum that has enabled one other Chief to wreak havoc on our communities, and installation of parallel heads in our communities

” We are deeply concerned that if this situation is not addressed, it may lead to further chaos and destruction. We implore you, Your Royal Majesty, to intervene.

We humbly request that Your Royal Majesty consider the complexities of Ologbo Dukedom and We pledge our unwavering loyalty to Your Royal Majesty and pray that you continue to reign with wisdom and justice, upholding the principles of fairness and integrity that have guided your rule.