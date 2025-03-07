Olapade emerges new Ondo NLC chairman

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has elected Comrade Ademola Olapade of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) as its new chairman.

Olapade’s emergence followed a bye-election necessitated by the retirement of Comrade Victor Amoko of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) eight months ago.

He was declared the winner at the NLC Secretariat in Akure after his lone opponent, Comrade Akinyemi Olatunbosun of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), stepped down in the interest of unity and progress in the state’s labour movement.

In his acceptance speech, Olapade commended Olatunbosun for his sportsmanship, pledging to prioritize workers’ welfare in the state.

“I consider this election a crucial responsibility to represent and advocate for the hardworking labour force in Ondo State. The NLC is fully back, and we will continue to triumph,” he said.

The NLC Returning Officer, Comrade Mike Olarenwaju, General Secretary of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), described the election as free, fair, and transparent while administering the oath of office to Olapade.

The Ondo State Head of Service, Bayo Philips, represented by Mr. Sunday Omirin, and the Controller of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs. Olanike Mogboruko, urged the new chairman to run an inclusive and transparent administration.

Ondo State NUJ Chairman, Leke Adegbite, chaired the Electoral Committee that conducted the election.