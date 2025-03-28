‘Okupe lived a life of impactful service’ – Abiodun

Doyin Okupe

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the late Dr. Doyin Okupe’s life and times as one of impactful service, resilience, and unwavering dedication to Nigeria, his family, and his faith.

Governor Abiodun also said that the former spokesperson for former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan was highly cerebral, kind, humble, and generous.

The governor stated this during Dr. Okupe’s final burial service at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

Noting that Dr. Okupe was very cheerful, smiling, and extremely slow to anger, Governor Abiodun described him as a nobleman and a warrior who fought for democracy.

“He was a media guru, articulate, and fearless spokesman. He was a professional in politics and not a professional politician; he was very reliable, dependable, and principled.

“He would not change his viewpoint or position because anyone tried to influence him, except out of conviction, out of an inner conviction,” he said.

The Governor said that the late Okupe did not define his relationships by his political beliefs, adding that his political beliefs did not ruin his relationships with him or others during his lifetime.

“As dogged a politician as he was, he did not define his relationships. He could take a political stance against you, but that would not stop him from having a good friendship with you.

“So, he drew a line between politics and personal relationships,” he said.

Abiodun urged the congregation and the people of the state to live a life of impact by treating other people the way they would want to be treated, adding that it is not only when a person becomes a politician that they can live a life of impact.

Earlier in his message, the Methodist Archbishop of Egba-Yewa and the Archbishop of RIYE, The Most Rev. Adegbemi Atanda Adewale, described Dr. Okupe’s death as a loss and a reminder of the impermanence of life and the importance of living a life that honours God and serves humanity.

The Archbishop charged the congregation and the people of the state to use their talents, time, and gifts to make a positive impact on the world around them, saying that the life of Dr.Okupe was a testament to the truth that those at the helm of affairs, as well as the rich in society, should use their lives to impact the lives of the people around them.

The Most Rev. Adewale noted that Dr. Okupe’s commitment to the welfare of his people and family was evident in his attitude, adding that his legacy will continue to inspire his children and future generations.

Some of the dignitaries at the burial service were members of the Ogun State Executive Council, Arc. Yemisi Suswam, former First Lady of Benue State, Hon. Kayode Amusan, Chief Alex Onabanjo, Senator Lekan Mustapha, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Mr. Tunde Rahaman, and former Ogun State Governor Senator Gbenga Daniel, amongst others.

Vanguard New