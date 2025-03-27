Okupe determined to work for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 – Presidency

…as Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others extol virtue

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries on Thursday paid tributes to the former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, the late Dr. Doyin Okupe-Agbonmagbe.

This comes as Mr. Tunde Rahman, Senior Special Assistant on Media Affairs to President Tinubu, revealed that Dr. Okupe was determined to work for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 before his death.

The personalities paid glowing tributes to the late Okupe on Thursday, during a Service of Songs, organised by the Trinity House at Victoria Island in Lagos.

Tinubu, who was represented by Rahman, said Doyin Okupe’s death was a personal loss to him, the political class and Nigeria.

According to Rahman, “Though President Tinubu and Doyin Okupe have different political views and alliances they have mutual respect and affection for each other.

“Dr Doyin Okupe’s death is a personal loss to President Tinubu. It is also a personal loss to the nation and particularly to the political class because Dr. Okupe was an erudite politician, a political strategist and a communication expert.

“Dr. Okupe was determined to work for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 to the extent that he set up an office and a team to work for Mr. President in 2027.

“He did this because he believed the President was on a redemption mission. He believed his policies and ideas were very timely, and they were taken to save the nation.”

In his address, Sanwo-Olu, described Dr. Okupe as a distinguished statesman, a seasoned public affairs commentator and a dedicated public servant. The former presidential spokesman lived a life of dedication and service to humanity.

According to him; “Dr. Doyin Okupe-Agbonmagbe was a distinguished statesman, a seasoned public affairs commentator and a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape span several decades.

“His unwavering commitment to democracy, governance and national development is across party lines.

“He was a distinguished Nigerian, an astute politician and a gentleman. He advocated for a better Nigeria. He lived a life of dedication and service to humanity.

“I have been an admirer of him for over three decades, but we became closer in the last five years. He lived a good life. He was a trusted man. For me, it was not just about politics; it was about the shared knowledge, level of intellect and his deep understanding of what a complete Omoluabi is that truly endeared me to him.”

Sanwo-Olu, also condoled with the Okupe’s family over the demise of their patriarch. “Your father is a good man, and he lived a good life.

“He was a devoted family man and mentor to many people. He lived a life of impact, dedication and service to humanity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt condolence to you on the passing of your beloved patriarch, Dr Doyin Okupe-Agbonmagbe.”

In their respective tributes, the children and grandchildren of the late Okupe described him as a peacemaker, a caring and loving father who did his best for the family, the church and Nigeria. They said they will ensure the legacy of their father lives on.

Other dignitaries present at the event were the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro; Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; some members of the Lagos State cabinet; religious and political leaders, among others.