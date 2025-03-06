Okpebholo vows to bring community violence perpetrators to book

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to ensure that those responsible for the February 21 killings in seven communities of Ovia South West Local Government Area are brought to justice.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and security in the area.

Okpebholo stated this while on an on-the-spot assessment visit to the affected communities where he also pledged to facilitate the establishment of a police outpost to prevent future attacks and enhance security in the area.

According to him, “From the testimonies I have heard and the investigations conducted, these are criminals who invade your farms to steal the crops you have laboured for. As a government, we will go after them. I assure you that you will live here in peace. Our actions will prove that lasting peace is coming. No individual should be more powerful than an entire community; burning houses and killing people just to steal farm produce. Wherever they are hiding, we will hunt them down, bring them to justice, and ensure that peace prevails,” Governor Okpebholo declared.

The Governor urged the residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands, assuring them of Government intervention.

“I understand your pain, but I urge you to take heart. Do not fight anyone or resort to violence. Maintain the peace as you have been doing. I assure you that we will work here so you can feel the presence of the government and experience real development. We have already deployed soldiers to the area, and we now have three additional Operation Rescue patrol vehicles to support them. Once I return to Benin, I will liaise with the Commissioner of Police to expedite the establishment of a police outpost to ensure sustained security,” he stated.

In furtherance of his peace efforts, Governor Okpebholo also met with leaders and members of Gbelebu, a neighbouring Ijaw community, where he sued for harmony and assured them of government support.

“My core mission as Governor is to restore peace and bring development. Without peace, there can be no progress. These killings and conflicts must stop. This is a large community with no roads and no electricity, and yet, instead of focusing on development, criminality persists. I assure you that my administration will gradually bring meaningful development here,” the Governor assured.

Leaders from Madoti and Gbelebu communities recounted that the crisis erupted when hoodlums attempted to steal farm produce from farmers in Madoti’s farm settlements but were confronted by a newly formed local vigilante group.

They lamented the long-standing menace of farm theft and pleaded with the Governor to intensify efforts in protecting lives and property, ensuring that farmers could work without fear of attacks.