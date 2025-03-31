Okpebholo visits Uromi victims’ families, Kano State governor

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Governor Monday Okpebholo on Monday paid a condolence visit to the families of victims who were brutally killed in Uromi, Edo State. Some of the victims were said to have hailed from Bankure Local Government Area of Kano State.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, noted that the governor, deeply moved by the tragic incident, assured the bereaved families and the people of Kano State that justice will be served. He described the attack as unfortunate and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The statement quoted Governor Okpebholo as saying: “I was deeply touched when I received the news of the incident at night. By 4 a.m., I left Abuja and rushed to Uromi to meet with the affected families. During my campaign, your people supported me, and I stand with you in this time of grief. I extend my condolences to the people of Kano State and pray for the eternal rest of the victims’ souls.

“We have made significant progress in our investigations. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not happy about this incident and has directed security agencies to go after the culprits. I can assure you that justice will prevail.

“So far, 14 suspects have been arrested, and after the holiday, they will be transferred to Abuja for further interrogation. More arrests will follow as investigations continue.”

In response, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State commended Governor Okpebholo for his swift intervention and support to the bereaved families.

“We appreciate the Governor of Edo State for his prompt response to this tragic event. It is well known that our people were returning from Port Harcourt when they were brutally murdered. The majority of the victims were from two local government areas in Kano State.

“Governor Okpebholo immediately visited the scene, ensured that the corpses were retrieved, and arranged for their proper burial.

“He also made commitments to support the affected families, and I can confirm that he has fulfilled those promises.

“We trust his assurance that the culprits will be brought to book, as justice remains our utmost priority. The people of Kano are peaceful and hospitable. This tragedy serves as a lesson to all, and I urge all leaders across Nigeria to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens, regardless of their location. Governor Okpebholo’s visit today is a mark of true leadership, and we appreciate his gesture.”

Speaking on behalf of the Arewa community in Edo State, Badamasi Sally reaffirmed the longstanding cordial relationship between the northern community and Edo people, emphasizing that the unfortunate event should not be used to tarnish the state’s image.

“I was born and raised in Edo State, and we have always maintained a peaceful relationship with the people here. This incident should not be used to create division or smear the reputation of the Edo State Government.

“The swift response of the state government was commendable. Moreover, it was the people of Uromi who rescued some of the victims from the assailants. This tragedy will not change our bond with the people of Edo.”

Similarly, Fred Akhigbe, leader of the Edo community in Kano, expressed appreciation for Governor Okpebholo’s visit and urged both communities to maintain peace and unity.

“We are grateful to the governor of Edo State for personally coming to Kano to express his condolences. When this tragic incident happened, there was apprehension, but we are reassured by the swift actions taken by both state governments.

“We sympathize with the people of Kano State and pray for the victims.

“I have lived in Kano for 52 years, and we must remember that we are all one. There is no need for conflict between us. We commend both governors for their leadership and commitment to justice.”

Governor Okpebholo’s visit underscores his administration’s commitment to justice and national unity. The Edo State Government has assured that security agencies will continue working to ensure that those responsible for the killings are apprehended and prosecuted.