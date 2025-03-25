Okpebholo declares state of emergency on Edo public schools

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in public schools across the state, stressing that the schools were in a bad state.

Okpebholo, accompanied by government officials, toured schools in Ikpoba-Okha and Egor local government areas of the state and lamented the worrisome conditions of urban schools.

The governor expressed his displeasure with the state of the schools visited, emphasising that Edo children deserved a better learning environment to bring out their best potential.

He noted that during his campaign, he had promised to declare a state of emergency in schools lacking modern facilities and a conducive learning environment across the state.

Okpebholo, during his visit to Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha and Evbareke Secondary School in Egor, expressed his dissatisfaction with the conditions under which the students were learning.

“I feel bad about the state of the schools I inspected today. The conditions are unacceptable for our children.

“When campaigning, I promised to declare a state of emergency in Edo schools. I will start from Evbareke Secondary School and Army Day Secondary School.

“From tomorrow, work will begin at these schools. These schools have no fence, and erosion has washed away the road leading to Army Day secondary school.

“The road to Army Day Secondary School, Boundary Road, leads to Temboga. It’s in a very poor state, affecting our children’s access to education,” he added.

Edo Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, said the governor’s visit was to see the students’ plight firsthand to ensure every child in Edo had access to quality structures and teachers at school.

“The governor is here to understand the difficulties of the students and help find solutions. He’s committed to practical governance to show Edo people that they deserve better,” he said.

“The governor has ordered us to ensure that all Edo children, including those physically challenged, have access to quality education. With the governor’s leadership, change will come,” Iyamu said.

Earlier, the Vice Principal of Students’ Affairs at Evbareke Secondary School, Mrs Mary Izewingie, told the governor that the situation had remained unchanged since 2022, despite several complaints.

According to her, we cried out for help, but nobody listened. Learning has been difficult for our students. We even tried to make repairs, but the rains ruined our efforts. (NAN)