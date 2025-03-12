Okigwe, the colonial administrative headquarters yet to see modernity

…It’s the economic and social graveyard of Imo State

By Chidi Nkwopara, Chinonso Alozie & Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI -OKIGWE is a grossly neglected city with huge potentials for economic and social development. It is originally in the class of Awka, Enugu, Udi, Umuahia, Owerri and others that served as colonial headquarters. Some of these cities had since become well developed, some even hosting state capitals; but Okigwe has remained backward and neglected. In the last five years, there has been no electricity supply in Okigwe, there are no good roads and water. Although it is a Council headquarters, there is no sign of modernity in the entire council area. Okigwe could best be described as the economic and social graveyard of Imo State.

An indigene of the area and a professor of Law at the Imo State University, Owerri, Nnamdi Obiaraeri, laments thus: “Okigwe is the only colonial administrative headquarter that has not become a state capital. Enugu, Umuahia, Owerri, Awka and Abakaliki are ready instances. The reasons are not far-fetched. First, the old Isuikwuato/Okigwe Local Government Area was balkanized by the military junta, during state creation. This left Okigwe and Onuimo local council areas in present Imo State and Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government areas in present Abia State.

“Secondly, there is no sincere, concerted or honest intention or political will, on the part of past and present governments of Imo State, to accord Okigwe its deserved status as a zonal headquarter, in terms of infrastructure development, unlike what has been done to Owerri and Orlu.

“Thirdly, within Okigwe Zone, there are three clans. They are Okigwe, comprising Okigwe and Onuimo; Mbano, with Isiala and Ehime; and Etiti, with Ihitte Uboma and Obowo. Sadly, these other two clans only perceive Okigwe as a figurehead and a headquarters only by name.”

Worried by the neglect of Okigwe, the member representing the area in Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Chidiebere Samuel Ogbunikpa, recently called on the state government to rehabilitate all critical infrastructure in Okigwe Local Council Area. The house urged the Imo State Government to extend the rehabilitation of roads and other critical infrastructure to Okigwe.

Govts haven’t made conscious efforts to develop Okigwe –INC

National President of Igbo National Council, Comrade Chilos Godsent blamed it on successive governments both state and local, who he said hadn’t made serious efforts to develop Okigwe.

He also blamed representatives of Okigwe people in both national and state legislatures for not doing enough to attract development to the area.

“Successive governments have not made serious efforts and conscious policies for the development of Okigwe. It is unfortunate; the moment both state and local governments formulate serious policies for development of Okigwe, you will see the town record appreciable development. Representatives of the area, both at national and state legislatures, have not done enough.

“There is also the issue of insecurity. There are investments that drive development and they cannot come where there is no security,” he submitted.

A businessman who owns petrol stations and hotels in Okigwe, lamented the cost of running business in Okigwe due to lack of amenities. He said for over five years, they have not had public electricity supply in the town. He disclosed that he spends millions of naira on diesel just to manage to keep their customers. He said that many business owners had left the town due to the high cost of doing business. He lamented that even when there are amenities in the town, including roads, both state and local governments still harass residents for all manner of taxes and levies. He called on the Imo State Government to pay attention to Okigwe and harness the vast economic potentials of the town and its environs.

A community leader in Ezinachi, Okigwe, Chief Geoffrey Onuoha said that the present and previous governments had never given adequate attention to the development of Okigwe town. According to him, Okigwe is blessed with mineral resources such as limestone, clay, among others, but wondered why the town has continued to suffer gross neglect.

“Okigwe is blessed with natural resources such as limestone, clay and others, but has continued to suffer neglect. I don’t know why.”

A trader, Madam Ifeoma Nwachi cried out how “Okigwe is an abandoned area while Owerri and Orlu have continued to expand and develop. The worst is the deplorable state of our roads. Government should come and save us from these sufferings. Not only roads, our hospitals and markets are in very bad shapes. We have been completely abandoned.”

Another community leader, Chief Athan Eke, from Umuchima community, expressed frustration that both past and present governments have not given significant attention to the issue of developing Okigwe despite its strategic location.

“My brother, how come only Owerri and Orlu have been the major focus of our governments. Have you asked yourself that question? From 1999, check the level of development and you will find the answer. What is our sin?”

A former Council chairman under the ruling APC who pleaded for anonymity was not happy over the present administrator’s approach to the development of Okigwe, saying that they are playing politics with the development of the area. “They want to use it for the 2027 election. This is wrong. We want to see a clear direction of the development master plan for Okigwe and it should be followed to the logical conclusion.”